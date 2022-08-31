UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To Respondents In Plea For Dismissal Of FIR Against Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in plea for dismissal of FIR against Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking to dismiss a first information report (FIR) registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan under the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the plea filed by Imran Khan challenging the FIR registered by Margalla Police Station against Imran Khan. The petitioner named Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Station House Officer Margalla Police Station Margalla and others as respondents in the case.

Imran Khan adopted the stance that he had been the country's prime minister. A case was registered against him on August 20, under ATA clauses in which he was accused of threatening a woman judge during his speech at F-9 Park, Islamabad.

He requested the court to order for the dismissal of the case against him. Imran Khan also prayed the court to stop police investigation till the final judgment into the case.

Imran Khan claimed that he had not hurled any threat, rather he hinted at taking legal action against the judge, the IGP and the DIG. None of the three persons was a complainant in the FIR against him, he added.

He said the case filed against him under anti-terrorism provisions was malicious.

During the hearing, Barrister Salman Sadar and Advocate Haider Panjotha appeared before court on behalf of Imran Khan.

The e court adjourned the hearing till September 8, and sought comments from the respondents.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was booked under anti-terrorism provisions for threatening the judge and police officials. He is on interim bail till September 1 in the case.

