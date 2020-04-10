UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To Respondents Against Bank Installments

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday served notices to respondents including Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on a petition seeking to bare the local bank from receiving installment of loans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ):Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday served notices to respondents including Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on a petition seeking to bare the local bank from receiving installment of loans.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on the petition moved by a citizen Rafiqur Rehman.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner adopted the stance that he availed the loan facility worth Rs75,000 under the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) but, unfortunately his routine life had been disturbed due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.

The chief justice asked whether the bank still harassing the citizen in current situation.

The petitioner informed the court that he had also given an application to the SBP and finance ministry in that regard but no action was taken yet.

Justice Minallah noted that this was not a matter related to a single citizen, adding that business was suspended in the current circumstances due to COVID-19. He said they should be given relief to support their families.

The court directed the finance ministry to depute a representative who could submit report to the bench regarding the relief measures.

The court appointed president Islamabad High Court Bar Association and senior Lawyer Umer Gilani as amicus curiae in this matter.

The court stopped the bank concerned from harassing the citizen and sought reply from the respondents on the petition till April 17.

