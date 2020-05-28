UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To Respondents In NFC Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in NFC case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition pertaining to formation of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition pertaining to formation of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC heard the petition moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khurram Dastagir.

During the course of proceedings, the court remarked that the courts were dragged in unnecessary issues and asked the petitioner that his case should pertain to the consultation regarding the appointment of finance advisor as NFC member.

The petitioner's counsel, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, argued that it was clear in the Constitution that only the elected representatives would run the affairs of country.

The court observed that it would only view that whether the advisor to the prime minister on finance was made an NFC member without the consultation process.

After this, the court served notices to respondents and sought reply till next date.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Islamabad High Court Muslim Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopens driving schools, licencing ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince discusses oil markets stability ..

6 minutes ago

RTA offers 300 distinctive 4 and 5-digit number pl ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi Sports Forum for help of athletes facing f ..

49 seconds ago

American Airlines to cut 30% of management staff

50 seconds ago

Recruitment of teachers on fully merit: MPA Shah F ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.