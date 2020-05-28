Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in NFC case

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition pertaining to formation of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition pertaining to formation of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC heard the petition moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khurram Dastagir.

During the course of proceedings, the court remarked that the courts were dragged in unnecessary issues and asked the petitioner that his case should pertain to the consultation regarding the appointment of finance advisor as NFC member.

The petitioner's counsel, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, argued that it was clear in the Constitution that only the elected representatives would run the affairs of country.

The court observed that it would only view that whether the advisor to the prime minister on finance was made an NFC member without the consultation process.

After this, the court served notices to respondents and sought reply till next date.