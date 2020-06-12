UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To Respondents In 'Sehat Card' Advertisement Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:55 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday served notices to respondents on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against the advertising campaign for 'Sehat Card'.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Barrister Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha and Noorul Hassan Tanveer.

The petitioners had named information and health ministries and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as respondents in the case.

The petitioners said they had given an application to the National Assembly speaker but no action had been taken yet in that regard.

They prayed the court to stop PTI to advertise its flag on the Sehat Card.

The court sought reply from respondents within two weeks and adjourned the hearing.

