Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in PMDC case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in an intra-court appeal (ICA) of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) pertaining to the recognition of four medical colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in an intra-court appeal (ICA) of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) pertaining to the recognition of four medical colleges.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Ghulam Ahmed Qambrani heard the PMDC's petition.

The petitioner's counsel Afnan Karim Kundi argued that the court had cancelled all decisions of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) while restoring the PMDC. The single member bench had given authority to the PMDC regarding the registration of four medical colleges, which were provisional recognition by the PMC but it had no room in the PMDC Ordinance 2019.

The lawyer said that the Council would conduct inspections of the colleges according to its law and issue recognition to those who met the criteria and standards.

He said the students enrolled in the unregistered colleges would be shifted to other medical educational institutions.

After this, the court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case till July 8.