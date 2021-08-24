Islamabad High Court serves notices to SCBA president, PHA chairman in housing scheme case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday served notices to respondents in a case of land owners seeking compensation against Supreme Court Bar Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday served notices to respondents in a case of land owners seeking compensation against Supreme Court Bar Housing Scheme.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president, Pakistan Bar Council vice chairman, Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) director general and others were named as respondents in the case by the residents, whose land was being acquired for the scheme.

At the outset of hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah instructed the authority to also submit the list of lawyers who were allotted the plots. The court said the plots must be for houseless lawyers.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah said he was also houseless and had applied for it 12 years ago.

He informed the court that the lower court, high court and top courts had already dismissed the cases of the residents.

However, the petitioners' lawyer Danial Hassan adopted the stance that his clients were yet to be paid the compensations against their land.

He prayed the court to issue directives for reassessment of the land's market value.

On a query of the bench, the deputy attorney general said 80% lawyers were belong to low income sections of the society and deserved for the plots. The court adjourned the case till three weeks.

SCBA Additional Secretary General Shireen Imran was also appeared before the court.