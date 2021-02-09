UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Serves Show-cause Notices To 17 Lawyers

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:11 PM

Islamabad High Court serves show-cause notices to 17 lawyers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served contempt of court notices to 17 lawyers allegedly involved in leading a mob of violent protesters for vandalizing the building of IHC CJ Block on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served contempt of court notices to 17 lawyers allegedly involved in leading a mob of violent protesters for vandalizing the building of IHC CJ Block on Monday.

According to a press release issued by IHC's administration, the show cause notices for initiating of contempt of court proceeding had been served to 17 lawyers including Ahsan Majeed Gujjar, Arbab Ayub Gujjar, Faisar Jadoon, Farzana Mughal, Hammad Dar, Naseer Kiyani, Nazia Abbasi, Raja Zahid, Shaista Tabasum, Yasmeen Rashad Sindo, Kulsoom Rafiq, Kamran Yousafzai, Hafiz Malik Mazhar Javed, Khalid Mehmood, Raja Amjad, Raja Farrukh and Tasaduq Haneef.

A large number of enraged lawyers on February 8, stormed into the building of IHC's CJ block and wreak damages to it in a protest against razing of illegal structures by CDA, ICT administration and police during an anti encroachment move. The violent lawyers entered the building and smashed windows and doors of the IHC CJ offices, in a result the chief justice had to remain confined to his chamber for hours.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Protest Contempt Of Court Police Lawyers Chamber February Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

HEC asks universities' faculty to submit research ..

56 seconds ago

Three member Committee formed to probe death of jo ..

58 seconds ago

Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured: Speaker ..

1 minute ago

'No go areas' removed from South Waziristan: RPO

1 minute ago

Action against land mafia continue: DC

8 minutes ago

Man kills wife over domestic dispute in Faisalabad ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.