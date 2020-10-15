Islamabad High Court shows dismay over police for not arresting Red Zone dispute accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday expressed its dismay over Islamabad Police for not arresting the main accused of altercation between an additional session judge and the husband of a member of provincial assembly (MPA) in the Red Zone area.

During the course of hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah questioned as to why the accused of Red Zone incident had not been arrested. Whether there was no law in the country for the elites.

Notices could be served to the senior officials if the accused were not arrested till next date of hearing, he warned.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Umer Khan requested the court to give the police another opportunity to settle the matter. Uopn this, the chief justice remarked that why not an action should be taken against the station house officer (SHO) concerned for releasing the accused.

The SP informed the court that Chaurdary Khurram was the main accused in the case.

The court later adjourned the case for a week.

It may be mentioned that an altercation had taken place between the husband of MPA Abida Raja and Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Jahangir last month on the Constitution Avenue.