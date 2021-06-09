Islamabad High Court stays action against PSB DDG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the administration of Pakistan sports Board (PSB) to take any action against petitioner Mansoor Ahmed Khan who challenged the appointment of director general PSB.

The court also clubbed the plea with the petition against the appointment of DG PSB.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Mansoor Ahmed Khan who is serving as deputy director general PSB Admin.

The petitioner informed the court that PSB's executive board meeting was summoned to take disciplinary action against him.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that his client is serving as acting DG of the department and there was not a single evidence against his client.

The lawyer argued that his client was being victimized due to filing a case against DG PSB in IHC.

The court stopped the PSB administration to take action against the petitioner and adjourned hearing of the case.