Islamabad High Court Stays AJK Govt's Process To Confiscate Mir Shakil's Property

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

Islamabad High Court stays AJK govt's process to confiscate Mir Shakil's property

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday stayed the process initiated by the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government for confiscating the property of Mir Shakilur Rehman, head of Jang Group, in Islamabad and sought comments from the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control on the petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday stayed the process initiated by the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government for confiscating the property of Mir Shakilur Rehman, head of Jang Group, in Islamabad and sought comments from the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control on the petition.

The petitioner's counsel Faisal Iqbal pleaded before that court that the assets of his client Mir Shakilur Rehman in Islamabad were going to be confiscated on the orders of AJK government in connection with several cases registered at police stations across the AJK.

He said the AJK government's orders could be applied outside the state and prayed the court to declare the confiscation process as illegal.

The court issued a stay order and sought the reply from Interior Ministry.

