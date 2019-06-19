Islamabad High Court stays Imran Farooq murder case proceeding

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a stay order against the proceeding of Imran Farooq's murder case on a FIA appeal challenging the trial court decision for not allowing prosecution to collect evidence from London

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the federation's appeal against the decision of Anti-Terrorism Court.

During hearing, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor appeared before the bench and pleaded that the trial court had rejected the request of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to collect evidence from London in murder case of MQM's leader.

He stated that FIA had sought a two month time from the court for the above job. He prayed the court to turn down the trial court's decision dated May 30.