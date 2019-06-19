UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Stays Imran Farooq Murder Case Proceeding

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:14 PM

Islamabad High Court stays Imran Farooq murder case proceeding

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a stay order against the proceeding of Imran Farooq's murder case on a FIA appeal challenging the trial court decision for not allowing prosecution to collect evidence from London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a stay order against the proceeding of Imran Farooq's murder case on a FIA appeal challenging the trial court decision for not allowing prosecution to collect evidence from London.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the federation's appeal against the decision of Anti-Terrorism Court.

During hearing, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor appeared before the bench and pleaded that the trial court had rejected the request of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to collect evidence from London in murder case of MQM's leader.

He stated that FIA had sought a two month time from the court for the above job. He prayed the court to turn down the trial court's decision dated May 30.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Chief Justice MQM Imran Farooq Job London Federal Investigation Agency May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Haider Ali’s century guides Pakistan U19 to vict ..

8 minutes ago

Two Commodores Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Ra ..

14 minutes ago

AJK President urges experts to help govt fight cli ..

19 minutes ago

US delegation visits UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki

22 minutes ago

Information Related to Ukrainian Radar Data on MH1 ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands of big energy reps at UN climate talks: ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.