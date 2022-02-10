UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Stays LG Polls In Capital Till March 3

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 08:30 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stayed the local body elections in federal capital and asked the respondents to explain that why the local government act 2015 was replaced with an ordinance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stayed the local body elections in Federal capital and asked the respondents to explain that why the local government act 2015 was replaced with an ordinance.

Assistant Attorney General adopted the stance that the population of Islamabad was 0.8 million when the local body elections were held in 2015 under act. However, now the population had reached to two million in Islamabad.

The AAG said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had warned to conduct elections under 2015 act if interior ministry failed to provide data within ten days.

The court said that the ordinance could be issued only in emergency situation.

The AAG said that the Parliament's session was adjourned on November 19, while the ordinance was introduced on 23th of the same month as the ECP had given a deadline of November 25.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till March 3, with above instructions.

