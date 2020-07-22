Islamabad High Court stays new recruitment in PTDC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a stay order against new recruitment process in Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on identical petitions pertaining to terminations of employees and appointment of Syed Zulfiqar Bokhari as its acting chairman

The bench directed the federation to submit its reply till August 10.

The petitioner's lawyer prayed the court to declare the termination notificationsdated July 1 and 7 as null and void.