Islamabad High Court Stays Plots Allotments To CDA's Officers

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:50 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stayed the allotments of plots to the officers of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and summoned attorney general of Pakistan for assistance in case regarding plots balloting of 2006

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a case filed by a CDA officer Syed Mehmood Ahmed against non inclusion of his name in 2006 plots balloting.

CDA's lawyer Anwar Advocate stated that the petitioner was not entitled for plot at that time.

The court, however, ordered to stop the plot allotment to CDA officials and also summoned AGP on next hearing for assistance in the matter.

The court stated that the land affectees in Islamabad had been facing injustice by the civic body, adding that 11,000 admitted affectees were still waiting for compensations.

The court asked that how the influential and powerful persons could be given plots by ignoring the poor affectees. How the CDA used to award plots to its officers without paying right of affectees, it further said.

The court further asked that why the lands were snatched from its owners forcibly and they were still waiting for compensation.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till next date.

