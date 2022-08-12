UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Stays Recruitment Process In Pakistan Post

August 12, 2022

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a stay order against recruitment process in Pakistan Post and summoned secretaries of the Ministry of Communication and Pakistan Post on August 17

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the case filed by Central President CBA Union Pakistan Post Raja Muhammad Bilal.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the court of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kyani had issued directives for up-gradation of employees of Pakistan Post but the management had adopted the stance that it had no budget for this purpose.

But on the other hand, the institution had issued an advertisement to recruit hundreds of employees across the country, he said.

He prayed the court to stop the process of recruitment till the implementation of union quota and up-gradation of existing employees. The court served notices to respondents and summoned concerned high officials in person on next date of hearing.

