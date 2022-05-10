Islamabad High Court stops FIA from arresting Sami Ibrahim

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting anchorperson Sami Ibrahim and summoned its Cyber Crime Wing director on next date of hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting anchorperson Sami Ibrahim and summoned its Cyber Crime Wing director on next date of hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case filed by the mother of Sami Ibrahim, also directed the Cyber Crime Wing to clarify as to why it had issued a press release after issuance of the notice to the anchor.

It seemed that something serious was said by the anchor, but the FIA had neither registered a case nor completed inquiry against him, he added.

The petitioner's lawyer, Raja Aamir Abbas, said Sami Ibrahim would return from the United States on May 14. The FIA had issued the press release after issuance of a notice to him, he added.

The chief justice asked about the remarks given by the anchor, and whether there was any transcript of his programme.

Nowadays so many journalists were not doing journalism, he remarked.

The lawyer replied that according to the agency, the notice was issued to the anchor on his alleged anti-state videos. No complainant was mentioned in the notice, he added.

Justice Minallah remarked that those who were previously defending the PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) ordinance, were now beneficiary of its striking down.

He observed that the FIA had been doing the same in the past and the court had repeatedly directed it to avoid doing so.

The court adjourned the case till May 16, stopping the FIA from arresting Sami Ibrahim until he appeared before it after his arrival from the US.