Islamabad High Court Stops FIA From Harassing Nasir Butt's Relatives

3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:38 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing the relatives of accused Nasir Butt, a character in judge video gate scandal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing the relatives of accused Nasir Butt, a character in judge video gate scandal.

IHC's Chief Justice took up the petition filed by the relatives of Nasir Butt against the alleged harassment of FIA.

During course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that the FIA was not authorized to harass the people on basis of acquaintance with accused.

The petitioner's counsel Khalid Mehmood pleaded that the petitioners were the student to whom the FIA wanted to involve in judge video scandal case.

To this the bench stopped the FIA from harassing the relatives of Nasir Butt and disposed off the petition.

The petition was filed by Akaash Waheed Butt and Hanzala Butt etc in which director general FIA had been nominated as respondent.

