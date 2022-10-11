UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Stops FIA From Taking Action Against PTI Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Islamabad High Court stops FIA from taking action against PTI leaders

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking legal actions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and sought comments from it on alleged harassment of the petitioners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking legal actions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and sought comments from it on alleged harassment of the petitioners.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by PTI leaders Umar Ayub Khan and others.

The petitioners' counsel Faisal Chaudhry contended that the instant case was related to alleged harassment of PTI leaders in the foreign funding matter.

He said the larger IHC bench was hearing a case about the powers of FIA.

The petition was filed against the first information report (FIR) registered by the FIA in Lahore, which, he said, was based on dishonesty.

The court then directed a senior FIA official to explain as to which proof the Agency had received under which action was taken against the PTI leaders.

The case was then adjourned till October 19.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Athar Minallah disposed of the petition of anchorperson Sami Ibrahim after the FIA closed an inquiry against him. FIA's Deputy Director Ayaz Khan informed the court regarding the closure of the case.

