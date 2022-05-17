UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Stops Hanif Abbasi From Working As SAPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Islamabad High Court stops Hanif Abbasi from working as SAPM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi from working till next date of hearing on a petition filed by former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi from working till next date of hearing on a petition filed by former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against the appointment of Hanif Abbasi.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice observed that a convict person couldn't hold a public office.

Ahsan Bhoon Advocate said that the post of SAPM was not like other public offices, adding that he would assist this bench regarding the matter.

He requested the court not to stop Hanif Abbasi from as it would be a final relief to the petitioner.

The court said it hoped that Hanif Abbasi wouldn't use public office till next date.

The chief justice remarked that the responsibility of a SAPM was just to give advice to Prime Minister and he could do the same without the notification.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till May 27.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prime Minister Interior Minister Rashid Same May Islamabad High Court Post From Court Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

ANF recovers over 15 kg drugs

ANF recovers over 15 kg drugs

3 minutes ago
 Reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till May ..

Reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till May 24

3 minutes ago
 1,883 dengue fever suspects visit district's healt ..

1,883 dengue fever suspects visit district's health facilities

3 minutes ago
 A robber killed, another escaped in firing inciden ..

A robber killed, another escaped in firing incident: Police

3 minutes ago
 'Dancing, not war': Signs of normality in Ukraine' ..

'Dancing, not war': Signs of normality in Ukraine's shattered Kharkiv

5 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to release Pakistanis imprisoned ..

Efforts underway to release Pakistanis imprisoned in Middle East: Federal Minist ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.