Islamabad High Court stops police from harassing ex-advocate general

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped the Capital's police from harassing former advocate general Niazullah Niazi in connection with the expected long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and instructed the state counsel to satisfy it regarding the report of Special Branch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped the Capital's police from harassing former advocate general Niazullah Niazi in connection with the expected long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and instructed the state counsel to satisfy it regarding the report of Special Branch.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case, questioned about the nature of lists being prepared by the police.

He expressed his displeasure on the way the police was dealing with a former advocate general. Under which law, the police had asked the petitioner to submit surety bonds, he asked, adding the way adopted for obtaining the surety bonds was not as legal.

The chief justice directed the state counsel to satisfy the court regarding the list prepared by the Special Branch in connection with the long march.

During the proceedings, the Islamabad Police presented the report of Special Branch before the court. The state counsel said the list was prepared on the directives of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad and on its basis, the surety bonds were sought from the petitioner.

To a court's query, a Bani Gala Police Station official adopted the stance that the surety bonds were sought for maintenance of peace in the city.

The petitioner's lawyer Khawar Amir said the police had no such authority as only the area magistrate could issue directives for submission of the surety bonds.