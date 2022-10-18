UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Stops Work On Bhara Kau Bypass Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Islamabad High Court stops work on Bhara Kau Bypass project

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a stay order against Bhara Kau bypass project till next date and served notices to the respondents in a petition filed by the professors of Qaud-e-Azam University, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a stay order against Bhara Kau bypass project till next date and served notices to the respondents in a petition filed by the professors of Qaud-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC heard the above petition. The project was introduced to facilitate the residents and tourists of Murree, Kashmir and Galiyat.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioners' lawyer Kashif Malik adopted the stance that the bypass was being constructed on the university's land.

Justice Aurangzeb asked whether it was not a public project and whether it was being constructed on the university's land after demolishing its building. In Saudi Arabia even mosques were razed to the ground for such projects, he added.

The lawyer said the project was in violation of the Federal Capital's Master Plan. The road would pass through the university, he added.

The counsel for the Capital Development Authority (CDA) adopted the stance that the university had already given possession of the land for road, and the civic body would face irreparable loss if the work on the project was stopped.

The CDA had also given alternate 250 kanals land to the university after acquiring 200 kanals, he added.

The lawyer said the university was a defaulter of Rs1 billion of the CDA. The project was approved by all the relevant forums.

The court noted that it seemed that the university was given comparatively more valuable land. How it could issue a stay order when the university's building was not affected with the construction.

It said that then it would summon the vice chancellor as such a decision was taken by the administration instead of any individual.

The petitioners' counsel said trees were being cut at the location of bypass which would also damage to the environment.

The court questioned whether the environmental evaluation was carried out for the project. The court ordered to stop the work on the project until it was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The case was then adjourned.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Murree Road Saudi Arabia Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority All Billion Court

Recent Stories

Sindh University observed World Food day

Sindh University observed World Food day

6 minutes ago
 PFA organizes training workshop for students

PFA organizes training workshop for students

6 minutes ago
 Turkish IT company desires to cooperate in Cyber S ..

Turkish IT company desires to cooperate in Cyber Security, data centre in KP

6 minutes ago
 28 reports of standing committees presented in Nat ..

28 reports of standing committees presented in National Assembly

6 minutes ago
 Man arrested under parents' protection law

Man arrested under parents' protection law

9 minutes ago
 German business delegation calls on Syed Naveed Qa ..

German business delegation calls on Syed Naveed Qamar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.