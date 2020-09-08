Islamabad High Court summons AGP in pilot termination case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) for assistance in a case filed by a Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) pilot challenging his termination on the charges of fake license

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) for assistance in a case filed by a Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) pilot challenging his termination on the charges of fake license.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the petition of terminated pilot Syed Saqlain Akhter, asked as to why a permanent director general of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was not appointed. He directed the AGP to get instructions from Federal government in this regard.

To a court's query, the Assistant Attorney General (AAG) said the court's instructions could not be conveyed to the AGP and prayed the court to give some for the purpose.

The chief justice remarked that the CAA DG was a key post, who was authorized to issue licenses to commercial pilots. He summoned the AGP and adjourned the case till September 23.

The petitioner has stated in his plea that he was terminated by the CAA without being heard and prayed the court to declare the notification as null and void.