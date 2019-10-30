UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Summons Attorney General In PM&DC Dissolve Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:58 PM

Islamabad High Court summons attorney general in PM&DC dissolve case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to respondents in a petition challenging the dissolve of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and terminating its all staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to respondents in a petition challenging the dissolve of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and terminating its all staff.

Justice Moshin Akhter Kiyani took up the petition for hearing filed by ex-registrar PM&DC Brig (reted) Dr Hafeezuddin and 31 other former officers challenging the Ordinance which dissolved the council.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded the court that the government had promulgated Pakistan Medical Commission 2019.

Justice Kiyani asked whether all the employees had been terminated, what was the status of employees in previous Ordinance which was issued in January this year.

To this query, the lawyer said the employees recruited in 1984 were also serving with the council.

He claimed that the Ordinance was a violation of Supreme Court's verdict, adding the employees had not been given protection in it.

The court rejected the request of a stay order and said the bench could not issue order without hearing the attorney general.

The court summoned attorney general on November 8, to answer into the matter. However, the Ministry of Law and Justice, Establishment Division, ICT Chief Commissioner, Cabinet Division, PMC and Ministry of Health Services and Regulations were also served notices.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court January November 2019 Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Traders call off nationwide strike after agreement ..

4 minutes ago

Sami, Sohaib centuries lead Southern Punjab's figh ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan skittle out Bangladesh U16 for 108 on day ..

7 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘Designing Cities’ Traini ..

16 minutes ago

Naval Chief Expresses Complete Satisfaction Over O ..

17 minutes ago

Traders call off nationwide strike after agreement ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.