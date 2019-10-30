Islamabad High Court summons attorney general in PM&DC dissolve case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Islamabad High Court IHC ) Wednesday served notices to respondents in a petition challenging the dissolve of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and terminating its all staff.

Justice Moshin Akhter Kiyani took up the petition for hearing filed by ex-registrar PM&DC Brig (reted) Dr Hafeezuddin and 31 other former officers challenging the Ordinance which dissolved the council.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded the court that the government had promulgated Pakistan Medical Commission 2019.

Justice Kiyani asked whether all the employees had been terminated, what was the status of employees in previous Ordinance which was issued in January this year.

To this query, the lawyer said the employees recruited in 1984 were also serving with the council.

He claimed that the Ordinance was a violation of Supreme Court's verdict, adding the employees had not been given protection in it.

The court rejected the request of a stay order and said the bench could not issue order without hearing the attorney general.

The court summoned attorney general on November 8, to answer into the matter. However, the Ministry of Law and Justice, Establishment Division, ICT Chief Commissioner, Cabinet Division, PMC and Ministry of Health Services and Regulations were also served notices.