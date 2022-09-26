UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Summons Axact/Bol TV Owner To Appear In Person

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Islamabad High Court summons Axact/Bol TV owner to appear in person

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned Axact/Bol TV owner Shoaib Sheikh to appear before the court in person in the fake degree case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned Axact/Bol tv owner Shoaib Sheikh to appear before the court in person in the fake degree case.

IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of the appellant Shoaib Sheikh and said that the appellant should first appear in the court and then court would start proceedings on the appeals.

Yesterday, during the hearing on the appeals against the sentences of convicted Shoaib Sheikh and others, Rizwan, who was convicted in the Axact fake degree case, appeared in court along with his lawyer.

Appellant Nigel Robello did not appear, while Shoaib Sheikh alson did not appear in the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 7 with direction to Shoaib Sheikh to in person appear before the court .

It is pertinent to mention here that the District and Sessions Judge sentenced 23 accused including Shoaib Sheikh on 5 July 2018.

Shoaib Sheikh was sentenced to a total of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.2 million under various provisions.

The Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentence of Shoaib Sheikh.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Axact Fine July October 2018 Islamabad High Court TV Million Court

Recent Stories

White House Proposes New Rule Requiring US Airline ..

White House Proposes New Rule Requiring US Airlines to Disclose Fee Info Up Fron ..

3 minutes ago
 IAEA Head Says Discussed Creation of Security Zone ..

IAEA Head Says Discussed Creation of Security Zone Around ZNPP With Rosatom Chie ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Backs Security Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear ..

EU Backs Security Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

3 minutes ago
 China storms into Women's Basketball World Cup qua ..

China storms into Women's Basketball World Cup quarters

3 minutes ago
 NA Deputy Speaker for ensuring provision of basic ..

NA Deputy Speaker for ensuring provision of basic facilities to southern distric ..

6 minutes ago
 DC reviews dengue situation in federal capital

DC reviews dengue situation in federal capital

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.