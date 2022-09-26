Islamabad High Court summons Axact/Bol TV owner to appear in person

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned Axact/Bol TV owner Shoaib Sheikh to appear before the court in person in the fake degree case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned Axact/Bol tv owner Shoaib Sheikh to appear before the court in person in the fake degree case.

IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of the appellant Shoaib Sheikh and said that the appellant should first appear in the court and then court would start proceedings on the appeals.

Yesterday, during the hearing on the appeals against the sentences of convicted Shoaib Sheikh and others, Rizwan, who was convicted in the Axact fake degree case, appeared in court along with his lawyer.

Appellant Nigel Robello did not appear, while Shoaib Sheikh alson did not appear in the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 7 with direction to Shoaib Sheikh to in person appear before the court .

It is pertinent to mention here that the District and Sessions Judge sentenced 23 accused including Shoaib Sheikh on 5 July 2018.

Shoaib Sheikh was sentenced to a total of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.2 million under various provisions.

The Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentence of Shoaib Sheikh.