Islamabad High Court summons CDA chairman, Islamabad mayor in land grabbing case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, Islamabad mayor and other respondents in a case pertaining to alleged land grabbing of national park area.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, hearing the case, said the matter would be sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for investigation against the involved officers in the scam.

The court had also summoned Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai in the case.

The petitioner alleged that the senator had illegally occupied 300 kanal land of government with connivance of the CDA officials.

To this, the bench asked how such permission had been given by the authority concerned.

CDA Director Environment adopted the stance that Senator Orakzai had been permitted for sapling the plants on the said land instead of any type of constructions.

The court observed that the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad could not give land to anybody without the permission of Federal government.

After this, the court summoned the respondents on Thursday to give answer on the matter.