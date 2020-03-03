The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned Chairman National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) in person on a petition challenging the termination of an employee from the institution

The court directed the Chairman NCHD Amirullah Marawat to appear in person tomorrow (Wednesday) to answer regarding the matter.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition of an employee Mukhtar Hussain against his dismissal from the service.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the director general NCHD had terminated his service after conducting an inquiry against him.

He said secretary of the ministry had ordered a fresh inquiry on his application.

The counsel pleaded that his client was given the task of compiling a report after monitoring the literacy schools of different districts in 2012.

He said Mukhtar Hussain was terminated from job after submission of this report.

The bench expressed displeasure with the NCHD's lawyer for not presenting the case record of the said employee despite court orders in last four hearings.