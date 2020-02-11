UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Summons, Chief Commissioner, IGP In PTM Case

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:46 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) chief commissioner, inspector general of police (IGP) in person on next date of hearing in a case pertaining to registration of first information report (FIR) against activists of Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

The bench also sought explanation from the area magistrate who issued orders for the registration of the FIR.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the court should be satisfied over the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) sections added in the FIR against the PTM protesters.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case till February 17.

