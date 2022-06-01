Islamabad High Court summons DAG in PMC case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned the deputy attorney general (DAG) in an intra-court appeal (ICA) filed by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) challenging the decision for removal of its members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned the deputy attorney general (DAG) in an intra-court appeal (ICA) filed by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) challenging the decision for removal of its members.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the ICA.

During the hearing, the PMC's lawyer requested the court to grant permission to withdraw the ICA. At this the bench expressed annoyance over the counsel, observing whether he had authority to do so.

To a court's query, the PMC's lawyer said the Federal Government would appoint new members of the PMC.

Justice Farooq remarked that the court had the only concern that the single member bench had declared everything, including the appointments of PMC members, as illegal. There was a vacuum in the decision and the court had to view that.

The court summoned the deputy attorney general and adjourned the case till June14.

It may be mentioned that the single member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani had declared the appointments of PMC members as illegal and ordered to immediately remove them from offices.