Islamabad High Court summons DC, CDA in housing schemes' case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned representative of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Deputy Commissioner ICT today in a case related to construction of housing schemes in the Names of government institutions.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, remarked that all institutions were engaged in real estate business.

The CJ questioned that how Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was authorized to run a real estate business.

The Chief Justice said that FIA should monitor such illegal practice but it itself got involved in the business.

Where was the Capital Development Authority (CDA) as regulator when the land scape of the metropolitan was being changed, the Chief Justice asked.

The court observed, the reason of increasing crime rate in the city is due to the involvement of government servants in the property business.

When the officials of cooperative housing societies pleaded that government servants were involved in launching housing societies in their department's names, the chief justice observed that the institutions itself running this business.

The court summoned deputy commissioner and CDA officials in person to get answers in the case and adjourned hearing of the case.