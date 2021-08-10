Islamabad High Court summons DC ICT in land acquiring case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned deputy commissioner ICT in person in a case of land acquiring

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned deputy commissioner ICT in person in a case of land acquiring.

Two women claimed that their land had been acquired by a housing society in the jurisdiction of Sihala Police Station.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

The court inquired, under what law the land had been acquired.

The court instructed the deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner general ICT to appear in person on September 6, and submit written comments into the matter.