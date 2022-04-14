Islamabad High Court summons DC ICT in vehicles auction case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned deputy commissioner ICT in a case pertaining auction of 900 vehicles in police custody.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case regarding the above mentioned matter.

The court asked why the auction of vehicles was not initiated despite of its orders.

The court asked the deputy commissioner that why not a contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against him and instructed the DC appear in person in next hearing and submit written comments within ten days.

The petition was filed by a citizen Sher Alam through his lawyer Sajjad Baloch.

The police in its report said that there were 900 vehicles in its custody and it didn't remember when the auction was done last time. It further said that auction of these vehicles should be completed within six months. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till second week of May.