Islamabad High Court summons defence secy in person in illegal construction case in MHNP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned defence secretary and directed him to appear in person on the next hearing in case pertaining to illegal constructions in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) beyond the allotted area.

The court also asked the defence secretary and Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to submit affidavits regarding the matter.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen against illegal constructions in national park.

The court expressed annoyance with additional attorney general and said the law officer was speaking against the law as there was no rule of law in the Federal capital.

The court observed that if there was a matter of a slum area then everybody speak about laws.

The court asked that why not disciplinary action was taken against the official who failed to render their legal responsibility.

The court instructed the federal government and secretary defence to fix the responsibility after probing the illegality.

The chief justice asked whether a wall could be constructed without the approval of CDA.

The court instructed the CDA to get back the possession of golf course and inform it on the next hearing.

The bench observed that even one inch extra construction other than the allotted land could not be tolerated. The court also inquired that what steps had been taken against encroachments in Sector E-10.

The representative of defence ministry said the land had been purchased for the construction of defence complex.

The court said this money belonged to the public and the land was allotted by the state.

Additional attorney general said the construction of wall had been stopped on the directives of this court.

The bench adjourned further hearing till January 11, with above instructions.