Islamabad High Court Summons DG ANF In Case Against Increasing Drug Use In Capital's Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:32 PM

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday summoned the Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in person in a case against increasing drugs use in Islamabad's educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court on Thursday summoned the Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in person in a case against increasing drugs use in Islamabad's educational institutions.

Justice Aamir Farooq of IHC heard the case and directed the government to form a policy for drug prevention in educational institutions.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat who was present in the court to submit policy report in the court in four weeks.

Justice Aamir Farooq directed the counsel for Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) counsel that the regulator's list should also include drug prevention in educational institutions.

The PEIRA counsel said that the regulatory authority was taking steps in this regard.

Justice Aamir Farooq observed that now the matter has come up at the school level.

The court asked Deputy Commissioner that why his department's officers did not know any thing.

The Deputy Commissioner said that his department's planning was to try to reduce supply and demand of drugs.

Justice Aamir Farooq said that the administration was arresting only small drug dealers but it failed to arrest any main drug dealer.

He said that he was hearing bail matters in drug case since last four years, adding "don't know why only blue plastic bags are caught. "This was the task of the Islamabad administration to save children from drug dealers, he added.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned for four weeks.

More Stories From Pakistan

