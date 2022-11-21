UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Summons DG Environment In Bhara Khau Bypass Case

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Islamabad High Court summons DG Environment in Bhara Khau bypass case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the Director General Environment in a case of Bhara Khau bypass on the land of Quaid-e-Azam University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the Director General Environment in a case of Bhara Khau bypass on the land of Quaid-e-Azam University.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, petitioner's lawyer Kashif Malik, Quaid-e-Azam University's lawyer Nauman Pracha, CDA lawyer Nazir Jawad, Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal, and others appeared before the court.

The additional attorney general told the court that a meeting of the university and CDA representatives was held on November 13 to resolve the matter.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the stay order was being violated by continuing to work on the Bhara Khau project.

While presenting the report to the court on behalf of the Environment Protection Agency, it was stated that a fine of Rs one million had been imposed on the CDA for violating the rules and regulations.

He said that the agency would approve the project after payment of the fine amount.

On this occasion, the court expressed its displeasure and said that there was no concept of conditional approval in the law and there was only approval.

The court told the petitioner's lawyer that it was not in hurry and action would be taken according to law.

Subsequently, the hearing of the case was adjourned till November 25.

