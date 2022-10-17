Islamabad High Court summons DIG in missing citizen case

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned DIG Operations capital's police in personal capacity in a case seeking recovery of missing citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned DIG Operations capital's police in personal capacity in a case seeking recovery of missing citizen.

Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, expressed annoyance over absence of DIG operations and said that the conduct of the police was not respectable.

The officers used to get sick when the court issued summon notices to them, he said.

The court observed that the police officials had been giving different statements before it for last four months regarding the citizen Muhammad Hamid.

The court said that the police should inform whether the missing citizen alive or not.

It said that there were basic human rights as per the constitution, adding that any citizen could be arrested and tried but he should not be get disappeared.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till coming Friday.