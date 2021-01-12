UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Summons Director NAB With Record In Rukhsana Bangash Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:25 PM

Islamabad High Court summons director NAB with record in Rukhsana Bangash case

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of PPP's leader Rukhsana Bangash in assets beyond known sources case and also summoned NAB director in person with relevant record

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ):A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of PPP's leader Rukhsana Bangash in assets beyond known sources case and also summoned NAB director in person with relevant record.

The bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing on interim bail petition of Rukhsana Bangash.

During the hearing, petitioner's counsel Farouk H. Naek appeared before the court and said that the NAB had issued the notice incorrectly, there was no inquiry against his client, he added.

He said that Rukhsana Bangash has neither been a minister nor she had any connection with a businessman Omar Manzoor, who was included in an inquiry.

Justice Amir Farooq asked that whether the petitioner submitted the answer to the NAB questionnaire? On which Naek submitted the questionnaire sent to Rukhsana Bangash in the court and said that NAB did not make any allegation in para-wise comments.

Justice Amir Farooq said that NAB didn't know what it does. The Supreme Court has clearly stated that the call up notice was necessary, the job of the Additional Director was to inform in four lines, he said.

The bench remarked that Supreme Court and the high courts used to give ruling against NAB on daily basis, adding that NAB call-up notice was against the decision of the Supreme Court.

The court questioned that what were the use of inheritance and educational credentials of the petitioner the NAB was asking in the questionnaire.

Justice Aamir Farooq said that we serve notice to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to explain how the assets beyond sources of income cases were under the jurisdiction of NAB. Only the FBR had to ask about the transaction from the declared account, he said.

Justice Farooq while expressing anger over NAB said that cases were made only on political grounds.

The investigating officer said that we couldn't show the complaint as it was confidential, on which the court expressed annoyance with NAB official and said who told you that the complaints were confidential, everything had to be produced before courts.

The court said that director general NAB would be summoned If the court seen so. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 20 with the above instructions.

