Islamabad High Court Summons FIA Official In Azerbaijan's Girl Return Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:34 PM

Islamabad High Court summons FIA official in Azerbaijan's girl return case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Cell in person in a case about the return of a girl, brought from Azerbaijan through human trafficking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Cell in person in a case about the return of a girl, brought from Azerbaijan through human trafficking.

The court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani conducted hearing on a case regarding the repatriation of a girl Jameela. Her lawyers Shakeel Baloch and Zia Awan appeared in the court while Faisal Edhi and Shakeel Ahmed, in-charge of Edhi Welfare Trust Islamabad also appeared in attendance.

At the outset of hearing, the bench asked that if the Interior Ministry had issued a non objection certificate for return of the girl.

The bench remarked that what was an issue with the ministry in issuance of NOC.

The FIA official said that they would issue the passport to send the girl back. The petitioner's lawyer said that it was a case of human trafficking, to which the court said that it was definitely human trafficking.

The court asked that why the FIA's Additional Director Legal Qaiser Masood didn't appear to this the FIA representative said that the he was in the Supreme Court this day.

He court directed the director anti human smuggling cell FIA to appear in person before court and adjourned the case till Tuesday.

