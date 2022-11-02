UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Summons Govt Officials Over Delay In Long March' NOC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 11:36 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the capital administration as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) still awaits permission to hold a sit-in and a rally in Islamabad for its long march

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition filed by the PTI against the government's delay in issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) and issued a notice to the administration and summoned the authorized officer to the court tomorrow.

During the hearing, the PTI's lawyer told the court that the party had applied for a NOC for November 6 and 7 for its long march while the Islamabad administration was delaying the matter.

The court inquired whether the Islamabad administration had rejected PTI's request for permission to long march.

On which, the lawyer said that the Islamabad administration had not yet taken any decision on the permission of the long march.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till Thursday.

