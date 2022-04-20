UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Summons Health Ministry's Official In PMC Members Termination Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Islamabad High Court summons health ministry's official in PMC members termination case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents including federal government sought answers in an intra court appeal against termination of all members of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents including Federal government sought answers in an intra court appeal against termination of all members of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The court also summoned a senior official from the health ministry to answer regarding the matter.

A two-judges bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ijaz Ishaq heard the case filed by PMC.

The counsel of PMC's employees Afnan Karim Kundi argued that federal government had not filed any appeal against the decision of single member bench, adding that the PMC had no power to file it.

They said that how the PMC could file an appeal when it was not a respondent in the case.

The lawyer prayed the court to withdraw its stay order against the judgment of single member bench. The court summoned a senior joint secretary of the health ministry and adjourned the case till May10th.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani had declared the appointment of President PMC Arshad Taqi, Vice President Ali Raza and other members as null and void.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad High Court All From Government Court

Recent Stories

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargo ..

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargoes Found on Board of Crashed B ..

15 seconds ago
 ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; ar ..

ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; arrests 33 accused

16 seconds ago
 ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

18 seconds ago
 Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

19 seconds ago
 China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Bee ..

China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Beehive Spyware

21 seconds ago
 DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.