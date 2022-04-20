The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents including federal government sought answers in an intra court appeal against termination of all members of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents including Federal government sought answers in an intra court appeal against termination of all members of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The court also summoned a senior official from the health ministry to answer regarding the matter.

A two-judges bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ijaz Ishaq heard the case filed by PMC.

The counsel of PMC's employees Afnan Karim Kundi argued that federal government had not filed any appeal against the decision of single member bench, adding that the PMC had no power to file it.

They said that how the PMC could file an appeal when it was not a respondent in the case.

The lawyer prayed the court to withdraw its stay order against the judgment of single member bench. The court summoned a senior joint secretary of the health ministry and adjourned the case till May10th.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani had declared the appointment of President PMC Arshad Taqi, Vice President Ali Raza and other members as null and void.