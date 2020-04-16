UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Summons Health Ministry's Officials In PMDC Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:22 PM

Islamabad High Court summons health ministry's officials in PMDC case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned officials of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) in a case pertaining to payment of salaries to the employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and restoration of its registrar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned officials of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) in a case pertaining to payment of salaries to the employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and restoration of its registrar.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of the IHC, while hearing the case, remarked that the salaries should have been paid to the employees as the Council had its own funds.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokher informed the court that the matter related to the restoration of PMDC registrar was pending before the top court.

To this, Justice Kiyani said let wait for the Supreme Court's decision and summoned the joint secretary health and section officer concerned on next date of hearing.

The petitioners' counsel pleaded that the salaries had not been paid to the PMDC's employees so far despite restoration of the Council.

The counsel alleged that the ministry officials asked his client Dr Hafeezuddin, restored PMDC registrar, to leave by shutting down the office.

The case was adjourned till April 21.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court April Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Top Court

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

6 minutes ago

US purged another 5.2 mn jobs last week: governmen ..

8 minutes ago

Kiev, Donbas Say Exchanged Prisoners Will Not Be P ..

8 minutes ago

NATO Remains Committed to Helping Ukraine, Joint B ..

8 minutes ago

Lack of Racial Sensitivity Likely Led to Tensions ..

8 minutes ago

One held on fraud in PM's Ehsaas Program

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.