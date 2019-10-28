Islamabad High Court summons interior ministry to respond on banning Ansar ul Islam

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned a representative of interior ministry to respond a petition challenging ban on Ansar ul Islam, a sub-organization of Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam (JUI).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said how the ministry could impose ban without hearing the JUI as the said organization was a registered entity.

He directed the ministry to satisfy the court that how a ban could be imposed on any organization or party without hearing it.

JUI's Lawyer Kamran Murtaza pleaded that Ansar ul Islam was part of JUI and it was not a private militia.

To which chief justice said but the members of that organization were carrying sticks. The lawyer said the organization was a registered party with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding the ministry had banned it without hearing.

The chief justice said the ban notification was ineffective if the party was registered with ECP.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till Tuesday and also summoned ministry's representative to respond into the matter.