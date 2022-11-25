Islamabad High Court summons JS of law ministry in 'Lawyers Complex case'

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice in the case related to the early construction of the Lawyers Complex in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice in the case related to the early construction of the Lawyers Complex in the Federal capital.

The court of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the Islamabad Bar Association regarding the provision of funds for the construction of the Lawyers Complex.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Fazlur Rehman Niazi, CDA lawyer Nazir Jawad advocate, advocate Shoaib Shaheen and advocate Haseeb Chaudhry and others appeared in the court.

The court asked why funds were not released for the construction of the complex.

The court has also directed the CDA lawyer to submit the report to the court on the next hearing.

The CDA lawyer said that the summary had been forwarded to the Law Ministry, and from there it had reached the Cabinet, the tenders were issued and the funds would be released by the Law Ministry.

The CDA officer told the court that the work would start as soon as the funds were sanctioned.

Subsequently, the hearing of the case was adjourned till December 1.