UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Summons JS Of Law Ministry In 'Lawyers Complex Case'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Islamabad High Court summons JS of law ministry in 'Lawyers Complex case'

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice in the case related to the early construction of the Lawyers Complex in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice in the case related to the early construction of the Lawyers Complex in the Federal capital.

The court of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the Islamabad Bar Association regarding the provision of funds for the construction of the Lawyers Complex.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Fazlur Rehman Niazi, CDA lawyer Nazir Jawad advocate, advocate Shoaib Shaheen and advocate Haseeb Chaudhry and others appeared in the court.

The court asked why funds were not released for the construction of the complex.

The court has also directed the CDA lawyer to submit the report to the court on the next hearing.

The CDA lawyer said that the summary had been forwarded to the Law Ministry, and from there it had reached the Cabinet, the tenders were issued and the funds would be released by the Law Ministry.

The CDA officer told the court that the work would start as soon as the funds were sanctioned.

Subsequently, the hearing of the case was adjourned till December 1.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Lawyers December Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

At Least 100 Children Under 15 Years Old Among Dea ..

At Least 100 Children Under 15 Years Old Among Dead in Indonesia Earthquake - UN ..

52 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court directs parties to conclude a ..

Islamabad High Court directs parties to conclude arguments in Bhara Kahu bypass ..

55 seconds ago
 Dar chairs meeting of Special Committee on 'Qaumi ..

Dar chairs meeting of Special Committee on 'Qaumi Sehat Card'

56 seconds ago
 2 killed, 2 injured in Jamshoro traffic accident

2 killed, 2 injured in Jamshoro traffic accident

58 seconds ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Sees US as Beneficiary ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Sees US as Beneficiary of Recession in Europe

4 minutes ago
 First lady for making TB essential element of prim ..

First lady for making TB essential element of primary healthcare, communicable d ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.