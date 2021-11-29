UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Summons Minister For Human Rights In Missing Journalist Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:17 PM

Islamabad High Court summons Minister for Human Rights in missing journalist case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Secretary interior with directions to appear in person on next hearing in a case pertaining to disapperance of a journalist and blogger Muddasir Naro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Secretary interior with directions to appear in person on next hearing in a case pertaining to disapperance of a journalist and blogger Muddasir Naro.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed annoyance with additional attorney general for not telling the date of meeting of victim family with the Prime Minister.

The chief justice remarked that the reaction of the state would have been different if a person belong to elite class went missing.

This court had only given orders to arrange meeting of victim family with Federal cabinet and Prime Minister. It was a serious crime of a citizen went missing, he said.

The court adjourned hearing with above instructions till December 1.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prime Minister December Islamabad High Court Family Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

4 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati tal ..

Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati talents in private sector

4 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

19 minutes ago
 UAE celebrates Commemoration Day tomorrow

UAE celebrates Commemoration Day tomorrow

49 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court asks AGP to assist court in a ..

Islamabad High Court asks AGP to assist court in audio tape case

2 minutes ago
 PSMA demands restoration of sealed 'Private School ..

PSMA demands restoration of sealed 'Private Schools'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.