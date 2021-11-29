Islamabad High Court summons Minister for Human Rights in missing journalist case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Secretary interior with directions to appear in person on next hearing in a case pertaining to disapperance of a journalist and blogger Muddasir Naro.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed annoyance with additional attorney general for not telling the date of meeting of victim family with the Prime Minister.

The chief justice remarked that the reaction of the state would have been different if a person belong to elite class went missing.

This court had only given orders to arrange meeting of victim family with Federal cabinet and Prime Minister. It was a serious crime of a citizen went missing, he said.

The court adjourned hearing with above instructions till December 1.