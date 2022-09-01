UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Summons PEMRA Officials In Case Against Ban On TV Channel

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 08:03 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned officials of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in a case against ban on ARY TV channel's transmissions

The IHC, in its order, said the employees of TV channel had approached to IHC against the channels' closure.

It said the ban had affected the rights of employees.

The petitioner's lawyer had attracted the attention of court towards the decision of Sindh High Court (SHC) for re-opening of the channel. The court instructed the Authority to clarify that why the transmission of the channel were not restored.

