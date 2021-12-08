Islamabad High Court summons SAPM in Margalla Hills encroachment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) in person on next hearing in case pertaining to encroachments in Margalla National Hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) in person on next hearing in case pertaining to encroachments in Margalla National Hills.

Expressing annoyance with officials of Capital Development Authority and others departments, Chief Justice Athar Minallah inquired that why the encroached land was not vacated so far. The encroachment was raising questions on public interest, he said.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood adopted the stance that a committee comprising SAPM, chairman CDA and chairman IWMB had conducted survey of the area.

There were different categories of land in Margalla Hills and it had more than 31 thousand acres land, he said.

The chief justice asked that who had exceeded from the allotted limit, adding there was also naval golf course whether it was illegal. If it was encroachment then who was responsible for it, Justice Minallah questioned.

The AAG requested the court to grant some time to check the position.

However, the CDA's lawyer said that naval golf course was not constructed at the allotted land and notice under section 21 also had been served.

The CDA said it had removed 157 encroachments from land of national park.

The court adjourned further hearing till January 11, with above instructions.