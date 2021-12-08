UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Summons SAPM In Margalla Hills Encroachment Case

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:45 PM

Islamabad High Court summons SAPM in Margalla Hills encroachment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) in person on next hearing in case pertaining to encroachments in Margalla National Hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) in person on next hearing in case pertaining to encroachments in Margalla National Hills.

Expressing annoyance with officials of Capital Development Authority and others departments, Chief Justice Athar Minallah inquired that why the encroached land was not vacated so far. The encroachment was raising questions on public interest, he said.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood adopted the stance that a committee comprising SAPM, chairman CDA and chairman IWMB had conducted survey of the area.

There were different categories of land in Margalla Hills and it had more than 31 thousand acres land, he said.

The chief justice asked that who had exceeded from the allotted limit, adding there was also naval golf course whether it was illegal. If it was encroachment then who was responsible for it, Justice Minallah questioned.

The AAG requested the court to grant some time to check the position.

However, the CDA's lawyer said that naval golf course was not constructed at the allotted land and notice under section 21 also had been served.

The CDA said it had removed 157 encroachments from land of national park.

The court adjourned further hearing till January 11, with above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Prime Minister January Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab congratulates national crick ..

Chief Minister Punjab congratulates national cricket team

20 seconds ago
 KPRA provides on spot registration to taxpayers un ..

KPRA provides on spot registration to taxpayers under three days registration dr ..

21 seconds ago
 DC for success of anti-polio campaign

DC for success of anti-polio campaign

23 seconds ago
 UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helic ..

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helicopter crash

33 minutes ago
 UK to Allocate Additional $1.32Bln in Support for ..

UK to Allocate Additional $1.32Bln in Support for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.