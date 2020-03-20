Islamabad High Court summons Sec NHSRC in PMDC certificates case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday summoned secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in person in a case pertaining to not issuance of certificates to the doctors by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

Justice Kiyani of IHC expressed displeasure with the health ministry and remarked that why the certificates were not being issued to the medical students despite of restoration of PMDC. He directed secretary NHSRC to appear before the court on March 25, in person and explain the matter.

The bench remarked that the secretary health should come with having corona test as he could be sent to jail on next hearing.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition moved by 16 doctors seeking issuance of their house job's certificates from PM&DC body.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioners' counsel adopted the stance that his clients had passed medical exams and now they required certificates to start their house jobs. The doctors couldn't start their jobs until certificates were issued by the medical council.

He prayed the court to issue orders to PMDC for issuance of these certificates to his client doctors. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the same bench had terminated the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Ordinance and ordered to restore PM&DC).