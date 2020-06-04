Islamabad High Court summons Sec NHSRC on June 12

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) on June 12, in a case pertaining to pending matters of doctors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) on June 12, in a case pertaining to pending matters of doctors.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the above petition and directed Secretary NHSRC to appear in person.

The chief justice remarked that currently the doctors were working against coronavirus outbreak by putting their lives at risk.

Why the ministry was disturbing doctors in such situation, he said.

Justice Minallah said that the ministry's attitude was non serious even in such extraordinary situation in the country due to coronavirus. He said that the doctors were frontline force against coronavirus, adding that whole world saluting their doctors.

The chief justice asked the NHSRC for not forcing doctors to visit ministry to address their affairs. The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 12.