Islamabad High Court Summons Secretary Education In Contempt Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:07 PM

Islamabad High Court summons Secretary Education in contempt case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned the Secretary Education and the Director General (DG) Education in a contempt of court plea regarding regularization of daily wages employees in educational institutions of the Federal Capital

An IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the petition seeking contempt of court proceeding against the education ministry for not regularizing the employees despite the court orders.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that all the responsible officers would be sent jail if the court orders were not implemented regarding the employees' regularization.

The petitioners' lawyer pleaded before the bench that the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) had been tasked to make new recruitment on the relevant posts instead of adjusting the teachers already working on daily wage against them. One category of the employees among the three was those who had been regularized but they had not been posted anywhere.

Justice Farooq remarked that whether the new employees from London would be hired by the FPSC. Why the employees regularized by the government were not being given posts, he asked.

The court summoned the above officers and adjourned the case till October 10.

