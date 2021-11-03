UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Summons Secretary Health In Case Filed By President Nursing Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:32 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned secretary Ministry of National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination and Registrar Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) in person in a case filed by newly elected body of PNC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned secretary Ministry of National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination and Registrar Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) in person in a case filed by newly elected body of PNC.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by the newly elected President PNC Bushra Maqbool against the steps of Acting Registrar of the council.

The petitioner's lawyer contended that the PNC had elected Bushra Maqbool as president and Muslim Shah as Vice President in its meeting on July 30. The new office bearers had taken charge of their posts after the notification.

The petitioner said the acting registrar PNC, however, had created barriers illegally in way of performing their duties. The gates of PNC were closed and they were not permitted to conduct meeting in the office.

He further pleaded that secretary health ministry was also informed about the problems but nothing availed.

The petitioner said Acting Registrar Fauzia Mushtaq had illegally occupied the post. The nursing profession was facing problems due to the illegal steps taken by the acting registrar.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case with above instructions.

