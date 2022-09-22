Islamabad High Court summons Secretary Human Rights in jail corruption case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the Secretary Human Rights in personal capacity in a petition regarding alleged corruption and torture on prisoners in Central Jail Adiala on Friday.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the parents of a prisoner regarding alleged torture on him. The Human Rights Commission also submitted its report to the court regarding the situation in Adiala Jail.

The chief justice remarked that everyone used to deliver speeches but they did practically nothing when came into power. A prisoner used mobile phones and hold meetings with the people after bribing jail officials, he added and questioned whether poor prisoners had no rights.

Chief Justice Minallah said the court would take a serious action if any prisoner lodged a complaint regarding violation of human rights.

The jail officials said the Adiala Jail had the capacity of 2,100 prisoners but 6,200 were housed there. On this, the chief justice observed that it was the biggest human rights violation and it was the responsibility of the Executive to streamline the jails' system.

The chief justice remarked that it was not the first application about corruption in the jail, and the court ensure proper investigation of the matter.

The case was adjourned till Friday.